ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the multi-agency task force is responding to an officer-involved shooting at the 3300 block of Candelaria, near Carlisle, Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the area near the Candelaria Business Center around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shot spotter alert. They say when officers arrived they found a suspect who appeared to be trying to break in to a DK convenience store down the street. Police say the suspect took off running towards the business center and at some point during the chase an officer fired his weapon.

APD says the suspect is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. No officers were injured during the incident. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says the suspect has a history with the business he was tampering with. “Apparently the individual has had some kind of history at this location because the officers recognized him from previous video,” Medina said. Chief Medina said the officer who fired the weapon lost their body camera during the chase, but police are planning on checking that video to confirm. No firearms have been found, but officers will remain on scene as they canvas the area.