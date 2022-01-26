ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still searching for the second suspect linked to a robbery and murder at an Albuquerque massage parlor. APD says 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez posed as a customer to get into the Wonderful Massage on Menaul near San Mateo on Monday night. Then he held a gun to the head of owner Sihui Fang as he and a second suspect tried to rob it.

At one point, Fang was able to get a gun and shoot River-Ramirez who fired back killing her. The second suspect fled and has not yet been identified. APS says Rivera-Ramirez is the second 18-year-old suspect arrested in the city this month. While it seems teen crime is getting more prevalent, APD says it accounts for less than 10% of crime in the city but is still concerning given their young age.