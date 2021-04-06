Police seeking information in deadly shooting at Santa Fe Rail Runner station

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is looking for the person behind a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon at the South Capitol Rail Runner station. Police say officers responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. at the station located at 1301 Alta Vista Street.

Authorities report that officers found two adult males who had apparent gunshot wounds. One of the men was dead at the scene while the second male was transported to a local hospital.

His condition remains unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt with SFPD at 505-955-5265.