Police seek persons of interest in deadly gas station fight in NE Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two men who may be connected to a deadly fight at a gas station. (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two men and a woman who may be connected to a deadly fight at a gas station. On Dec. 27, around 3 a.m. APD responded to a fight at the Maverick gas station near Jefferson and I-25.

Once officers got there, police say they found a man near a gas pump who was badly beaten. He died from his injuries at the scene. Investigators later identified the victim as Carlos Montano.

Police say the two males are considered persons of interest in the case. They also say they drove off in a white truck with the woman.

Police are asking if you know who these individuals are or have any information Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

