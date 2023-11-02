SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are seeking information regarding a shooting that took place on Tuesday night at a Socorro Circle K. According to police, at least one shot was fired at around 11 p.m. on October 31 at the Circle K at California Street near B Street.

Police say that a verbal dispute broke out involving customers and employees at the Circle K. The fight turned physical, and at least one shot was fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and then crashed his car into a light pole due to the injury. The victim was taken to a trauma center; his condition has not been released.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene in a white sedan. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500.