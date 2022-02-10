ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are also looking for information about a failed home invasion on November 14. The victim told officers two men, possibly 16 to 20 years old, tried to break into his home on the 1000 block of Lawrence Drive, near Lomas and Tramway.
Investigators say a silver sedan, a black pickup, or a grey sedan may be involved. If anyone knows anything, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers.