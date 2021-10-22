Police seek information connected to deadly road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are releasing a photo of the car they say was involved in a deadly road rage shooting. The photo was taken from a nearby business near Montgomery and Morris the night 20-year-old Kevin Lerma-Hernandez was shot and killed.

Witnesses said the victim was arguing with the driver of a 2015 silver Ford Mustang with a black racing stripe down the roof and hood. If anyone knows the owner of the car, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

