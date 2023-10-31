LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for information about a shooting that injured seven people late Saturday night. One 17-year-old and six 18-year-olds were injured in the shooting; two of the victims are in critical but stable condition, according to the police.

Police say on the night of October 28, at around 11:30 p.m., a drive-by shooting took place at a house party on Dyer Street, just a few miles from Centennial High School. No arrests have been made yet.

The Las Cruces/Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information identifying those responsible for the crimes. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (575) 526-0795 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.