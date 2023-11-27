HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old woman for her role in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 19. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexis Saenz is asked to contact the police at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

According to police, Saenz was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Adeja Baca. Saenz has been accused of vehicular homicide and has a warrant out for her arrest.