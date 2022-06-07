NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing stolen checks. The sheriff’s office says the woman cashed the checks and drove off in a grey car.
No word on the bank where the checks were cashed. Anyone with information is asked to call 505-866-2400.