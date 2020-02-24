Police searching for vehicular homicide suspect

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the New Mexico man accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed one woman and severely injured another. Court documents say New Mexico State Police responded to a crash involving two cars on U.S. Highway 550 north of Farmington back in July.

One of the drivers, Aztec High School teacher Amy Huaman was killed. After an investigation, police discovered the other driver, 24-year-old Christopher Middlebrook was going more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit before the crash happened.

Middlebrook is now charged with vehicular homicide.