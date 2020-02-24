Police searching for vehicular homicide suspect

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the New Mexico man accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed one woman and severely injured another. Court documents say New Mexico State Police responded to a crash involving two cars on U.S. Highway 550 north of Farmington back in July.

One of the drivers, Aztec High School teacher Amy Huaman was killed. After an investigation, police discovered the other driver, 24-year-old Christopher Middlebrook was going more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit before the crash happened.

Middlebrook is now charged with vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞