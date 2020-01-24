Police searching for teens who shot Albuquerque man after breaking into home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about a home break-in that ended in a shooting.

Police say two teens smashed a sliding glass door and entered the home near 98th Street and Tower Road. A man who lives there confronted them and was shot in the leg.

Police say the victim was not forthcoming about what happened. His girlfriend, who locked herself in the bedroom, told police she could hear a fight and struggle before the gunshot.

Police say the teens got away and they are still searching for them.