ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are searching for a suspect who shot a man at a motel.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Mayo Inn. Police say someone knocked on the door of a room where a 58-year-old man was staying.

When the man went to open the door, he saw the suspect was armed with a shotgun and slammed the door. The suspect then opened fire, shooting the man through the door.

The man was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.