Police searching for man, woman wanted in purse theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a couple who posed as good Samaritans then stole a woman’s purse. The woman was having trouble getting her trunk open at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Montgomery and Juan Tabo. That’s when a man offered to help.

When the victim was busy loading groceries, the man got in the woman’s car and grabbed her purse. He then jumped in a newer grey RAV4 and the getaway driver, a woman then took off dragging the woman as she tried to retrieve her purse. The female was later seen making purchases at several stores with the woman’s cards, along with the man.

Call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP if you know who they are. Anonymous photos/videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.