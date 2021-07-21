Police searching for man who stole more than $11k from Target

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police are searching for the man accused of stealing thousands from Target. Marcos Concepcion is accused of stealing from the stores more than 32 times, sometimes more than once in the same day.

Police say he walks out of the stores with everything from big-ticket items like televisions and vacuum cleaners, to cosmetics and razors. The thefts have taken place from January of this year through July 6, totaling nearly $11,000.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest. He faces more than two dozen counts of shoplifting.

