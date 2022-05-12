ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a couple accused of stealing thousands from a number of big box stores. According to a criminal complaint, Marvin Alderete and his wife, Ashley Roybal, are accused of stealing from 28 stores totaling around $20,000.

In many cases, they are accused of loading up their shopping cart, walking out of the store, and when confronted by security, Alderete is seen pointing a gun at security. In February, when confronted by a security guard, he’s accused of punching that guard several times, including in the face.

Alderete is facing more than two dozen charges that include shoplifting and aggravated assault. Roybal is facing charges that include shoplifting.