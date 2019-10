RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Rio Rancho police are searching for a bank robber whose getaway vehicle was a bicycle.

The FBI says it happened at the Compass Bank near 528 and Southern. They say the man handed a demand note to the teller who gave him money. The man is described as being Hispanic, about 50 to 60 years old.

Authorities say he took off north on a mountain bike with a cargo rack above the front tire. The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.