Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Pojoaque

Crime
New Mexico State Police say they are searching for a suspect who may be armed and dangerous in Pojoaque. 

Police say the suspect fled from officers early Friday morning on US 84/285 and possibly fired shots at officers before leaving his vehicle and fleeing on foot. 

Police say he was recently spotted in the area of Feather Road in Pojoaque. 

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic male, about 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, and heavily tattooed. 

NMSP has set up a perimeter and people in the area are being asked to remain in doors. 

