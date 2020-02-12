Police search for would-be thief caught on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a would-be thief that tried to steal a trailer in broad daylight. The incident happened on Sunday morning in a north Albuquerque acres neighborhood.

A man can be seen quickly trying to hitch the trailer with his truck before the owners walk out on him. The suspect then hops into his truck and leaves the scene.

The man appears to have light brown hair that is shaved on the sides with a ponytail on top of his head. He was wearing a yellow hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or sees his pickup is asked to call Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3tips.com