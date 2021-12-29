Police search for vehicle, suspect involved in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for any information the community may have regarding a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police report that on December 20, 2021, while outside of his apartment, 28-year-old Emilio Gonzales was fatally shot.
Authorities state that the unknown offender was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with a push bumper. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the homicide is asked to contact Detective Leah Wise at 505-363-8123 or via email at lwise@cabq.gov.
You can also contact APD at 505-242-COPS or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.gov/531.