APD: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque police are looking for a driver who killed a woman during a hit and run crash early Tuesday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident took place at the intersection of McMahon and Kayenta around 12:40 a.m. Police say a male and female were walking in the bike lane when a westbound vehicle struck the woman and took off.

The man was able to flag down an APD officer driving by, but the vehicle was never located. The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital but died from her injuries.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle they are looking for but say the male witness believed it to be a pickup truck. The identities of the male and female have not been released by authorities at this time.