NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police department is asking the public for help identifying three people accused of felony shoplifting from a sporting goods store.
Police say around 7:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two women and a man entered Hibbett Sports and stole about $1,700 worth of items. Police say the three suspects fled in a dark-colored Jeep. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Los Lunas Police.