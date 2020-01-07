Police search for suspects in Roswell home invasion robbery

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell police are looking to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and in his home and robbing him on Monday.

The Roswell Police Department reports that around 11 p.m. on January 6, a 48-year-old man was struck on the back of the head with a blunt object after arriving home and unlocking his front door. Police say the victim was then allegedly pushed into the house and held down on the floor by one of the suspects while the second suspect ransacked the residence.

The thieves stole three TVs in addition to the man’s pickup truck which was abandoned several blocks away and located five hours after the crime. Authorities say the victim was unable to get a look at the attackers while he was being held on the floor and was unable to provide descriptions of the suspects.

RPD has not identified the victim of the attack but reports that the man was at the Variety Bar on the 1100 block of West Second Street before he returned home. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.