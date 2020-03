LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the crook or crooks involved in a break-in spree in Los Alamos.

According to the Los Alamos Daily Post, police say someone broke into a gym overnight, stole keys to a van, and used it to ram into multiple businesses. They say whoever did it also stole money and other items.

Los Alamos police are offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.