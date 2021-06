[1] Passenger who tried to breach cockpit on flight diverted to Albuquerque identified The man charged with trying to breach the cockpit of a plane is set to face a federal judge Tuesday morning. That Delta flight heading from Los Angeles to Nashville had to be diverted to Albuquerque last week. The federal criminal complaint details when authorities say Asiel Christian Norton tried to stop the plane in mid-flight, rushing the cockpit and pushing a flight attendant. He was held down by passengers who then zip-tied him.

[2] City, county leaders can’t agree on how to fix levee breach near Roswell Flooding continues in Roswell from a breached levee while city and county leaders can't agree on a fix for the problem. Heavy rain fell on southern New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend, causing flooding in south Roswell. Mayor Dennis Kintigh says he is growing impatient as it's the Chaves County Flood Commission's levee. The commission's superintendent says they won't fix it until the flow stops and area is dried out. The flooding has caused major road and property damage.