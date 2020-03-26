Albuquerque Crime Stoppers search for shoplifting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of shoplifting.
Crime Stoppers reports a man went to the Home Depot on Coors on March 7, 2020, around 6:33 a.m. and put two Dewalt air compressors in a shopping cart. The suspect is then seen on camera leaving the store without paying for the items around 6:36 a.m.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico