NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are trying to identify the person they say shot and killed a teen outside of Las Cruces. On Friday, Mar. 3, around 9 p.m., officers responded to I-25 where they found 17-year-old Benjamin Rios Archuleta who had been shot.

Archuleta was taken to a local hospital where he died. A suspect has not yet been identified in the incident and police say it was an isolated incident. Police also say there is no threat to the community at this time.

The investigation regarding the incident is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (575) 382-2511.