Police search for men accused of robbing Subway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for two men accused of robbing an Albuquerque Subway near Osuna and I-25. Officers say employees were closing up when the men walked in demanded the cash from the register.

One of the men pointed a gun at the employee. The men left in a Chevy Suburban. If you know who they are, call Crime Stopper at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos and/or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

  • Police are searching for two men accused of robbing an Albuquerque Subway near Osuna and I-25. | Image courtesy APD
