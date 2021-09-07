Police search for men accused of robbing Subway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for two men accused of robbing an Albuquerque Subway near Osuna and I-25. Officers say employees were closing up when the men walked in demanded the cash from the register.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Local man arrested on drug and assault charges following wild chase
- Don’t Miss: ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief
- Health: Some New Mexicans turn to livestock drug to treat, prevent coronavirus
- Trending: Walmart employee charged with embezzling over $40K
One of the men pointed a gun at the employee. The men left in a Chevy Suburban. If you know who they are, call Crime Stopper at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos and/or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.