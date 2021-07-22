Police search for man in community custody program who cut off ankle monitor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man with a record dating back more than a decade. Police say on May 20, Joe Cordova got into a fight with his girlfriend, cut off his ankle monitor, and took off.

Story continues below

Police have not been able to find him since. Cordova was out on the Community Custody Program at the time and faces new charges. In January, Cordova was arrested for stealing more than $500 from Lowes. His record dates back to 2005, and he’s accused of shoplifting several other times over the years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES