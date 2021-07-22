Police search for man in community custody program who cut off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man with a record dating back more than a decade. Police say on May 20, Joe Cordova got into a fight with his girlfriend, cut off his ankle monitor, and took off.

Police have not been able to find him since. Cordova was out on the Community Custody Program at the time and faces new charges. In January, Cordova was arrested for stealing more than $500 from Lowes. His record dates back to 2005, and he’s accused of shoplifting several other times over the years.