ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is reportedly on the run after police said he stole a bait car and shot at an officer. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the bait car was stolen early Saturday morning, and they are describing the suspect as armed and dangerous.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Christian Wood. According to Crime Stoppers, Wood stole an APD bait car from the area of Gibson and Yale around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police claimed Wood and two other suspects drove near Kathryn and Yale where they attempted to dismantle the dash of the bait car, then stole another car from the parking lot and drove off. Police found Wood again near San Mateo and Copper.

That’s when police claimed Wood fired a gun at an officer. Luckily, he was not hurt.

Wood is no stranger to the law. His history dates back to 2015 for unlawful taking of vehicles, drug charges, and burglary charges.

In 2016, his charges increased to burglary, vehicle theft, and transferring a stolen vehicle. In 2017, Wood was arrested in connection to another stolen bait car with then-31-year-old Angel Alderete.

In 2017, he was looking at a 10 years prison sentence for a combination of auto theft and burglary cases. Under a plea deal, he only served four years in jail and five years of supervised probation.

He allegedly violated his probation with a DWI stop in November and failed to appear in court- resulting in a warrant out for his arrest. On top of that, he also has a warrant for his arrest in another stolen vehicle case last month.

For this latest incident, Wood is facing new charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers or police.