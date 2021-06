SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans who got their COVID vaccine said they are not showing up on the state's vaccine immunization website. So are they being counted by the state? And does this mean the state's overall vaccine numbers are way off? Vax View New Mexico allows people to access their vaccination records and the state said there's a reason for a discrepancy.

The Tweets are popping up about problems with Vax View New Mexico. People are vaccinated but the website doesn't show it, so we tried it ourselves. Employees at News 13 are fully vaccinated and got the same COVID vaccine at the same facility on the same days. But after putting in our information into Vax View, some get this pop up that said Vax View is unable to find a record matching the search criteria. For others, they're able to view their immunization history, including their COVID vaccinations.