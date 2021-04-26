Police search for information in fatal shooting at Hobbs apartment

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking the public for any information they may have regarding a fatal shooting in Hobbs on Saturday. The Hobbs Police Department reports that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, officers responded to the Rex Arms Apartments in reference to a shots fired call.

While authorities say multiple apartments were checked, officers weren’t able to find evidence that a shooting had taken place. Later that day around 2 p.m., police again responded to the Rex Arms Apartments regarding to a welfare check.

Police say officers received additional information from the apartment manager concerning a possible shooting that had occurred the night before. After receiving information regarding a specific apartment number, officers located Maurice Benton deceased inside in apartment.

Authorities say he had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. As witnesses were interviewed, HPD says Adrian McGaha was identified as a suspect.

Witnesses reportedly stated McGaha and Benton were involved in a verbal altercation and after McGaha left for a short time, he returned and gunshots were fired. Authorities say McGaha was positively identified as the shooter and this information was not available during the officer’s initial response to the scene.

McGaha was located by police and was transported to the Hobbs Police Department. He has been placed under arrest for murder and is being detained in the Hobbs City Jail ahead of his arraignment in Hobbs Magistrate Court on Monday, April 26.

Authorities say the investigation of this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-937-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.