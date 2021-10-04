Police search for information following armed robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for the man who robbed someone at gunpoint. They believe he walked up to the victim in the Sam’s Club’s parking lot on Eubank on August 23, pointed a gun at him, and threatened to shoot if he did anything.

Story continues below:

The suspect then stole the victim’s chain from around his neck and drove off in a white Dodge Avenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 50 505-843-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES