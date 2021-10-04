Police search for information following armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for the man who robbed someone at gunpoint. They believe he walked up to the victim in the Sam’s Club’s parking lot on Eubank on August 23, pointed a gun at him, and threatened to shoot if he did anything.
The suspect then stole the victim’s chain from around his neck and drove off in a white Dodge Avenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 50 505-843-STOP.