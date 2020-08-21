Police search for information after individual fires shots at APD officers

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for information after a person fired shots at two officers. APD reports at 3:45 a.m. on August 12, officers responded to a call for service on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Street NE.

Police say while they were at an apartment complex, a single gunshot was fired at officers. As they tried to determine where the shot came from, another two shots were fired in their direction.

The shots did not hit the officers. Authorities say they did see a racing type motorcycle speed away and that the driver was wearing a full-face helmet. Police say this is an example of the dangerous situations they must face daily as they work to keep the community safe.

