Police search for two suspects in Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the suspects accused of beating a man to death.

Police say 60-year-old Norman Routzen was murdered back in September on Coors near Avalon. Witnesses told police they saw two people running north on Coors. Both men were described as Native Americans in their mid to late twenties.

One of them was described as having a slim build, a long ponytail and wearing a yellow shirt. The other suspect is described as wearing a camouflage fishing hat and glasses.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

