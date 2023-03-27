FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are still searching for the shooter who killed a woman and wounded a man at the Animas Valley Mall on Thursday, Mar. 23. The shooting occurred in the mall’s parking lot at around 11 a.m.

18-year-old Ariana Rosas was killed in the shooting. The male who was hospitalized due to the shooting has not yet been named by police.

Police say they have identified persons of interest in the case but have not released any names. A motive has not been released at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.