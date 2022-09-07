ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in northeast Albuquerque. Police say 38-year-old Vicente Reyes shot and killed Misty Muniz during an argument near Candelaria and San Mateo Monday in May.

A witness inside the home reportedly told police that Reyes claimed the gun “just went off.” The witness also said the two had a volatile relationship and court records show Reyes has a 2019 charge for battery on a household member. That case was dismissed. He is now charged with an open count of murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Any one with information is asked to call Albuquerque Police or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.