ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Yonnis Abreu. Police say Abreu, who is accused in a 2021 murder, cut off his ankle monitor over the weekend.

Abreu is accused in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess at an East Central motel. According to APD, he was arrested in July 2021 and had been in jail, but in June 2022 he was released when a judge agreed to reconsider his detention. Abreu was released on conditions including, a strict curfew and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Sunday, APD was alerted that Abreu had cut off his ankle monitor. Police say multiple attempts to locate him have not been successful. Anyone with information on Abreu’s location is asked to call (505) 242-COPS (2677). APD is asking anyone who may come in contact with Abreu, not to approach him.