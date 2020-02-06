Police search for 2 suspects accused of trying to rob Clovis smoke shop

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis store owner found herself fighting off robbers in September. While one suspect has been charged, the search for the other two continues.

All Savanah Sena could think during the robbery was “even if I fight I might die, this is my last moment. I got to make it count.”

Three robbers stormed into the smoke shop, Dirty Curry Creations, on September 3 at 3 a.m. while she was doing her daily paperwork. She says the men were yelling “Clovis Police Department” and pointing guns at her. She also says when she saw one of the men wearing a red hoodie she knew it wasn’t the police.

Sena started fighting the men and pinned one of them on the ground. Then a second man attacked her. “A larger guy comes over with an assault rifle, starts bashing me over and over,” said Sena.

She was hit more than 20 times while the men kept demanding money. However, there was none.

As the men left, they fired shots right at her. Fortunately, she wasn’t hit.

Left beaten and bloody, Sena grabbed her phone and called her mom. “All I could think was I wanted my mom. I was screaming for my mom, I called her like 30 times. I ended up reaching my grandmother,” said Sena.

She had to get 22 staples in her head, three stitches in her and was left bruised and scraped. However, the attack did more than physical damage.

Sena has decided to sell her business and move away, but not before telling her story in an effort to protect others.

The one suspect arrested is 19-year-old Angelo Lopez. Sena helped police track him down by scoring Facebook profiles. It’s there that she came across his picture. In his profile, it showed the gun Sena says was used to beat her.

Lopez will remain locked up until trial. He is asking for a furlough so he can be present at the birth of his child.