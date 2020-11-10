APD: Victim dies in southwest Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers responded Tuesday to reports of a shooting on the 9300 block of Silver Sky Ct. SW. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. After rescue crews arrived on the scene, they took the victim to the hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene and interviewing possible witnesses. The identity of the victim has not been released.

