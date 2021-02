ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are currently responding to what is believed to be an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque Saturday. Roadways are currently closed at the intersection of San Mateo and Copper NE.

Officials say an officer suffered a minor laceration and was treated at the scene. The subject was transported to a hospital. No further information is known at this point. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates when they become available.