Police resolve SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque has come to an end Thursday. Albuquerque Police Department and New Mexico State Police swarmed a home near Comanche and Juan Tabo in search of a suspect wanted on felony battery charges.

Neighbors tell KRQE News 13 they were just getting ready for bed when they heard loud bangs from the police.

“We could hear a female officer on her loud speaker saying to ‘come out with your hands up,'”, said neighbor Alan Straughan. Police have not said if that suspect was taken into custody.