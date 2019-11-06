Police report reveals new details about deadly hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details are being revealed about a hit-and-run that killed a mother of five.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation into the death of Tabitha Macdiarmid. In a police report, however, it states Macdiarmid and her boyfriend were four-wheeling with friends on Oct. 29 and got stuck on the mesa north of CNM’s westside campus.

The boyfriend told officers Macdiarmid got mad at the person driving them, so they began walking in the bike lane on MacMahon. He then said he saw a white or silver four-door Chevy Silverado driving west, saying he believed the driver intentionally swerved toward them, hitting Macdiarmid.

Police have not said if they’ve found that vehicle or any other evidence on scene.