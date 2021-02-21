Police release name of suspect from Saturday’s officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, APD released the name of the suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Police say 40-year-old Claude Trivino of Hernandez, New Mexico was armed with a weapon Saturday afternoon and charged at police before officers fired at him.

Online records show the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office charged Trivino back in January for resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. He plead not guilty to that charge.

The APD officers involved in Saturday’s incident have not yet been interviewed. A multi-agency task force is investigating.