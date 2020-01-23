Police recover stolen vehicle from pair of suspected car thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police came across quite the haul when they found a stolen car and two young people inside.

Wednesday, auto theft detectives located the stolen Kia Optima in the southeast Albuquerque and followed it all the way to Rio Rancho. They were able to arrest two people inside, Maya Jaramillo and the driver, a 17-year-old boy.

The car’s interior was completely destroyed with tagging and graffiti. Police also found about a pound of marijuana inside the car, as well as a loaded gun.

The boy had three juvenile warrants and Jaramillo had three misdemeanor warrants. Both were taken to jail and are now facing several felonies.