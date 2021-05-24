Police recover stolen mail after Las Cruces cluster boxes vandalized

Las Cruces Police are working with U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators to determine who is responsible for breaking into several cluster boxes over the last few weeks. (courtesy Las Cruces Police Dept.)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – After a search warrant was executed by the Las Cruces Police Department, authorities report they have discovered a large cache of mail believed to have been stolen over the last few weeks from letterboxes and U.S. Postal Service cluster boxes. LCPD states that investigators have determined that the stolen mail is from over 200 victims in Las Cruces and areas just outside of city limits.

The mail is believed to have been stolen in late April 2021 through May 19. Authorities say at this time the recovered mail can’t be returned to its owners as it is considered evidence in a federal crime.

The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed at this time. LCPD reports that detectives are working with investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and that the theft of U.S. Postal Service mail is a federal crime.

Additionally, police explain that it is illegal to buy, receive, conceal, or unlawfully possess any letter, postal card, package, bag, mail, or any article that has been delivered or set inside a U.S. Postal Service receptacle, mailbox, or cluster box.

Police say that usually, suspects who steal mail do so in order to gain access to personal or financial information. Suspects then try to use the information to illegally apply for credit using a stolen identity or to use the information to gain a monetary advantage.

LCPD is encouraging anyone who has been a victim of stolen mail to regularly review their credit history and to check bank and credit statements for unauthorized activity. Authorities are also asking community members to check their mailbox daily to reduce the chances of falling becoming a victim if a U.S. Postal Service box is vandalized.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of stolen mail or has any information on damaged cluster boxes is asked to call the police at 575-526-0795. Reports can also be sent to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or online at uspis.gov.