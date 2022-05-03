ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers in April. Police are looking into the shooting on April 6, which started with an armed carjacking near San Mateo and Osuna.

When officers spotted the stolen vehicle they say the driver, John Withers, took off. Police say he ran red lights and was driving on the wrong side of the road. He eventually got out and fled on foot into the Bear Canyon Arroyo near Osuna and Wyoming.

Investigators say while Withers was running he fired shots toward officers, who fired back, killing him. Court records show Withers had a history of charges for armed robbery, stolen cars and reckless driving.