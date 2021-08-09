Police on the lookout for man who robbed Santa Fe Wells Fargo location

Crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a Santa Fe bank. Investigators say a man walked into the Wells Fargo on Cordova near St. Francis around 4:30 Monday afternoon and handed a note to the teller.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, with acne scars on his face, and was wearing a Cleveland Indians hat. If anyone knows who he is, they are asked to call Santa Fe Police.

