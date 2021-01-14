Police officer gets probation in child abuse case

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police officer will not serve time behind bars for his takedown of a sixth-grader.

Ofc. Zachary Christensen: Put your arms behind your back.

Girl: Ow! You’re hurting me.

In 2019, Christensen was a resource officer at Mesa View Middle School in Farmington. The 11-year-old girl in a surveillance video had known behavioral issues and was wandering in and out of the building, refusing to listen to school staff before Christensen tackled her.

Christensen pleaded “no contest” to battery and child abuse. On Thursday, Judge Curtis Gurley sentenced him to three year sof probation as part of what’s called a conditional discharge. This mean, if Christensen stays out of trouble for those three years, he will not have a conviction on his record.