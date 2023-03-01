Suzanne Miller was shot and killed on July 11, 2022 in southeast Albuquerque | Image Courtesy: Albuquerque Police / CrimeStoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping someone will step forward with new information in the 2022 killing of an Albuquerque woman. Albuquerque Police detectives say Suzanne Miller was shot and killed on July 11, 2022.

(Click to enlarge) Suzanne Miller was shot and killed in July 2022. Crime Stoppers is now seeking information about her killing. | Image Courtesy: APD

Miller was found in the area of San Pablo Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque, in the Trumbull Village neighborhood near Zuni and Louisiana. So far, police has classified her death as a homicide.

The shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m. on a Monday night. Police haven’t released any further details about the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call Albuquerque Police Detective Brandon Watts at 505-768-2825, or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/531.

Informants can remain anonymous. CrimeStoppers is also offering up to a $2,500 reward in the case.